Private jet crashes into homes in Argentina, killing pilot and co-pilot

A private plane crashed into homes and caught fire after overshooting the runway in Argentina, according to officials and local media. The pilot and co-pilot were killed in the accident.

The accident occurred at around 1:23 p.m. on Wednesday when a Bombardier Challenger 300 private jet, registered as LV-GOK, overshot the runway after landing at San Fernando International Airport in Buenos Aires, the Airport Security Police said in a statement.

“An aircraft registered LV-GOK continued on during landing and went over the perimeter fence of the San Fernando International Airport and crashed into neighboring homes,” the statement said. It added that residents of the affected homes were evacuated and no fatalities were reported inside the houses.

The aircraft belonged to the family of Jorge Brito, the president of Argentine football club River Plate, according to La Nación. The jet had departed earlier in the day for Punta del Este, Uruguay, and the crash occurred upon its return to Buenos Aires.

Article continues below the player

According to Clarín, the jet carried only the pilot and co-pilot, identified as Martín Fernández Loza, 44, and Agustín Orforte, 35. Their bodies were found in the burning wreckage.

Preliminary findings suggest the plane failed to stop within the runway’s usual distance during landing and overshot the strip, Clarín reported. Witnesses captured video of the crash, showing the jet colliding at high speed after what appeared to be an attempt by the pilot to take off again and avoid the collision.

Municipal authorities said three houses were affected, though damage was limited to their facades without structural harm. Additionally, three parked cars caught fire as a result of the crash.

A 73-year-old man, the owner of one of the affected homes, was taken to a hospital in San Fernando for treatment. A woman was also treated by medical personnel at the scene.

Investigators are working to establish the sequence of events that led to the crash and why the plane was unable to stop safely on the runway.