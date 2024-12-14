Texas Amber Alert: Hazel Hodge-Lassiter missing from San Jacinto County

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazel Hodge-Lassiter after she was reported missing from Shepherd in San Jacinto County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Hazel was last seen in the 900 block of County Line Road in Shepherd, according to the amber alert, which was issued on Friday afternoon. Details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately released.

The child is believed to be with 44-year-old Brandon Lassiter and 41-year-old Ashley Doss-Lassiter. They’re believed to have taken the child in a gray 2019 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate number MDN6176.

Hazel is described as a 7-year-old white female with blonde hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet tall and weighing 50 pounds.

Brandon is a 44-year-old white male with blonde hair and green eyes, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 255 pounds. Ashley is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Anyone who sees Hazel, Brandon, Ashley or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at 936-653-4367 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

