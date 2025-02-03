3 dead, 2 injured after boat capsizes off Staten Island, NY

A boat capsizing in New York City has left three dead and two injured, including one critically, according to officials.

Multiple agencies, including the NYPD, FDNY, and the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to a distress call about an overturned boat around 12 p.m. near the Ambrose Channel, off Staten Island, according to local media.

The five people on board the capsized boat were rescued and transported to the hospital, where three were pronounced dead.

Two others remain hospitalized, with one in critical condition and the other in stable condition, according to WNYW.

Article continues below the player

The identities of the victims have not yet been released, and officials are investigating the cause of the accident.