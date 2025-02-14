World
30 injured in suspected car-ramming attack in Munich, Germany
At least 30 people have been injured after an asylum seeker drove a vehicle into a rally in Munich, Germany, in what regional officials are describing as an attack.
A man drove a Mini Cooper into the end of a moving assembly on Karlstrasse/Seidlstrasse, according to Munich Police. The gathering of approximately 1,500 participants was on its way to the final rally location at the time of the incident.
At least 30 people were injured, some seriously, according to police. A 2-year-old child was critically wounded in the attack, ABC News reported.
The suspect, a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker residing in Munich, had a valid residence permit at the time of the incident, police said. He has been identified by local media as Farhad Noori and was previously known to police for theft and drug offenses.
Bavarian Premier Markus Söder told reporters that the incident was suspected to be an attack. The suspect had “indications of an extremist background,” according to The Washington Post, citing the Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office.
“It is simply terrible and hurts so much. A serious attack occurred in Munich,” said Söder. “An Afghan citizen drove a car into a crowd and injured many people, some very seriously. We feel for all the victims and pray for the injured and all their families.”
“This is not the first attack of this kind,” Söder added. “Sympathy and coming to terms with the past are important. But something fundamental has to change in Germany.”
U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were among the world leaders scheduled to arrive in the city for the Munich Security Conference at the time of the suspected attack. Authorities stated there was no indication that the ramming was connected to the conference, according to The Washington Post.
