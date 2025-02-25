US News
Delta flight returns to Atlanta after smoke reported in cockpit
A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Columbia, South Carolina, was forced to return to the airport after possible smoke was reported in the cockpit, according to aviation officials. Passengers were evacuated via emergency slides.
“Delta Air Lines Flight 876 returned safely to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 9 a.m. local time on Monday after the crew reported possible smoke in the flight deck,” the FAA said in a statement. “The Boeing 717-200 was en route to Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina.”
The plane was carrying 94 passengers, along with two pilots and three flight attendants, according to Delta spokesperson Samantha Moore Facteau, who issued a statement to multiple media outlets. She confirmed that medical teams attended to two passengers following the incident.
“The flight crew followed procedures to return to Atlanta when a haze inside the aircraft was observed after departure,” the statement said. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, and we apologize to our customers for the experience.”
Footage taken inside the plane showed heavy smoke filling the cockpit, with passengers covering their mouths and noses. Additional footage captured passengers evacuating via emergency slides.
The incident comes shortly after two other Delta-related accidents, most notably Delta Connection Flight 4819, which crash-landed and overturned at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada. All 80 people aboard the Bombardier CRJ900 survived, though 21 required hospitalization.
A similar smoke-related incident occurred on Saturday involving Delta Flight DL43, an Airbus A350-900, which took off from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) bound for Sydney. Shortly after takeoff, smoke was detected in the galleys, prompting the crew to return to LAX, where the aircraft landed safely about 30 minutes later.
