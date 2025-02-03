Florida Amber Alert: Camila Guzman abducted in Fort Myers

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Camila Guzman after she was allegedly abducted in Fort Myers and possibly taken to Cape Coral, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened on Monday when Camila was allegedly taken from the 4600 block of Deleon Street in Fort Myers, according to the amber alert. They were later possibly seen in the 500 block of SE 5th Avenue in Cape Coral.

The suspect has been identified as Luis Valentin, who is described as a 24-year-old white/Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a shirt, grey shorts and has a tattoo of a lion and the word “princess” on his neck.

The nature of Valentin’s relationship to the child, if any, was not immediately specified.

Article continues below the player

Camila is described as a 2-year-old white/Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt, black pants and no shoes.

“If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately,” police said in the amber alert.

Anyone who sees Camila or Valentin is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.