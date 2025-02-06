Helicopter crash in Italy kills Rovagnati CEO and 2 pilots

A helicopter crash in northern Italy has left three people dead, including the CEO of the charcuterie company Rovagnati, according to officials.

An A109 helicopter with registration I-CPFL crashed on Wednesday afternoon in the Italian commune of Noceto, near the city of Parma in the Emilia-Romagna region, according to Italian aviation authorities.

Authorities confirmed that all three occupants on board the helicopter were killed. Among them was 41-year-old Lorenzo Rovagnati, CEO of the Italian-based company Rovagnati, known for its charcuterie and processed meats, which are distributed in about 20 countries, including the United States.

“This evening, the Mayor of Noceto called me, and I learned with dismay and deep sadness the news of the premature death of our fellow citizen Lorenzo Rovagnati due to a tragic accident in Castel Guelfo,” said the mayor of Biassono, where the company is headquartered and was originally founded. “Lorenzo was a good, honest, and hard-working young man, loved and respected by all those who knew him in the company and beyond.”

Article continues below the player

According to Italian media, the other two victims were the helicopter’s pilots. Initial reports indicate that the area was covered in thick fog throughout the afternoon, which, combined with the darkness, may have contributed to the crash.

The helicopter reportedly went down within the grounds of the historic Castel Guelfo, a property belonging to the Rovagnati family. Italian authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.