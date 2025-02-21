US News
Helicopter crash on Idaho’s Ririe Reservoir leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A helicopter crash in Idaho has left one person dead, according to officials. A second occupant was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded to the Ririe Reservoir, near Idaho Falls, at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday following reports of a helicopter crash on the ice, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. First responders located two occupants inside the aircraft and discovered a downed power line in the area.
One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was transported to an ambulance before being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Rescue personnel from multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Idaho Falls Fire, Jefferson Central Fire, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bonneville County Coroner’s Office, and Idaho Fish and Game.
Deputies closed Ririe Reservoir and the surrounding area due to safety concerns, citing downed power lines and unstable ice conditions. The circumstances of the crash and the helicopter’s presence in the area remain under investigation.
