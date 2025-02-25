World
Highway under construction collapses in South Korea, killing 3 workers
A highway under construction has collapsed in South Korea, leaving three workers dead and several others injured, according to local media.
“At approximately 9:49 a.m., we received a report of a collapse accident at a highway construction site… and issued a national fire mobilization order due to concerns over multiple casualties,” said the National Fire Agency. The incident occurred in Seobuk-gu, near the city of Cheonan, south of Seoul, South Korea’s capital.
According to Yonhap, eight workers were beneath the bridge at the time of the accident, with three killed and five injured.
The collapse reportedly took place during the construction of a bridge connecting the Ansan-Yongin section of the Seoul-Sejong Expressway when five steel beams, each measuring 164 feet (50 meters) in length, collapsed in succession.
Dashcam footage captured the moment the high-altitude bridge began to collapse, showing at least two large sections of the structure plummeting to the ground.
