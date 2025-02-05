Japan Airlines plane clips Delta jet while taxiing at Seattle airport

A Japan Airlines plane ‘clipped’ a Delta Air Lines jet while taxiing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to aviation authorities. No injuries were reported.

The right wing of Japan Airlines Flight 68 struck the tail of Delta Air Lines Flight 1921 while both planes were taxiing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport around 10:40 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated. The agency noted that the aircraft were in an area not under air traffic control.

No injuries were reported, and airport operations were minimally impacted, with some flights temporarily paused.

Delta spokesperson Samantha Moore Facteau said the Delta plane was undergoing deicing when its tail made contact with the wingtip of the Japan Airlines aircraft. The Delta flight, carrying 142 passengers, was bound for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

The Japan Airlines plane had just arrived from Tokyo, according to FlightAware. The number of passengers that were on board is unknown.

Footage captured by witnesses showed the aftermath of the minor collision, with the Japan Airlines wing appearing “stuck” on the tail of the Delta plane.

The incident comes amid a series of aviation accidents in the U.S. over the past week.

Last Wednesday, a collision between an American Eagle plane and a Black Hawk helicopter resulted in the deadliest U.S. aviation disaster since 2001, leaving 67 passengers, crew members, and soldiers dead when both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River in Washington, D.C.

Two days later, on Friday, a medevac jet crashed and exploded shortly after takeoff in Northeast Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, killing all six people on board, including a pediatric patient from Mexico. The crash occurred in a busy residential and commercial area, leaving one person dead on the ground and injuring 24 others.

On Sunday, a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York was evacuated due to a reported “engine issue.” Videos taken by passengers showed flames and smoke emerging from the plane’s right wing. No injuries were reported.

