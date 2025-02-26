North Carolina Amber Alert: Azalea Strifler missing from Harnett County

A North Carolina Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Azalea Strifler after she was reported missing in Harnett County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

A news release from the Department of Public Safety only said Azalea was reported missing from Harnett County. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.

Azalea is described as a 15-year-old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

No information about a suspect or vehicle, if any, has been released.

Anyone who sees Azalea is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 893-9111 if you have any other information that could help investigators. You can also use *HP.

