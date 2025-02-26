Legal
North Carolina Amber Alert: Azalea Strifler missing from Harnett County
A North Carolina Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Azalea Strifler after she was reported missing in Harnett County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
A news release from the Department of Public Safety only said Azalea was reported missing from Harnett County. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.
Azalea is described as a 15-year-old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.
No information about a suspect or vehicle, if any, has been released.
Anyone who sees Azalea is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 893-9111 if you have any other information that could help investigators. You can also use *HP.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
North Carolina Amber Alert: Azalea Strifler missing from Harnett County
Oklahoma man sentenced to 9 years for mailbox device explosion
Subway fire in Upper Manhattan causes heavy smoke, injures 18
2-year-old child dies from H5N1 bird flu in Cambodia
Most Viewed
-
Legal5 days ago
Illinois Amber Alert: Tristen Gaters abducted in Chicago
-
Business6 days ago
Trump plans executive order to put USPS under federal control
-
World1 week ago
NASA increases Earth impact probability for asteroid 2024 YR4 to 2.6%
-
World1 week ago
Delta Air Lines plane crash-lands at Toronto airport
-
Legal1 week ago
Michigan man drives 700 miles to set fire to Pennsylvania home with 6 inside
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas Amber Alert: Nevaeh Norwood missing in Bell County
-
US News5 days ago
7 injured in barbecue explosion at Kaanapali resort in Hawaii
-
US News6 days ago
Helicopter crash on Idaho’s Ririe Reservoir leaves 1 dead, 1 injured