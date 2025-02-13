US News
Over 100 vehicles involved in pile-up near Portland, Oregon
More than 100 vehicles were involved in a pile-up near Portland, Oregon, leaving multiple people injured and trapped, according to officials.
The multi-vehicle crash was reported on westbound I-84, three miles west of Multnomah Falls, on Thursday afternoon, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Multnomah Falls is located just outside Portland.
Deputies indicated that more than 100 cars, trucks, and semi-trucks were involved in the crash, which spanned multiple locations along I-84 westbound near milepost 28, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office confirmed there were injuries but with no known number at this time. Authorities also reported people trapped inside vehicles and at least one SUV that caught fire, though its occupants were able to escape unharmed.
“Most of the reported crashes are non-injury or minor injury. There are no known fatal injuries or even serious injuries at this time,” a spokesperson for the Oregon State Police told KATU. “OSP and partner agencies are working to clean up the area; however, extended delays are to be expected.”
Whiteout conditions were reported at the time of the massive pile-up, according to the sheriff’s office.
