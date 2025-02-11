Passenger bus plunges off bridge in Guatemala City, killing 54

A bus accident in Guatemala has left 54 people dead after the vehicle plunged off a bridge, according to officials, prompting the government to declare a period of national mourning.

The accident occurred when a bus carrying more than 60 passengers apparently lost control, crashing into other vehicles at full speed before plunging 65 feet (20 meters) off the Belice Bridge in Guatemala City, according to state media. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

At least 54 passengers were killed, while nine others were rescued and are being treated in local hospitals with varying injuries, some in serious condition.

The bodies of 45 victims have been identified, while nine remain pending identification. Among the deceased, at least 36 are men and 15 are women, including an undetermined number of children.

The bus driver and the co-pilot were among the fatalities. Both will undergo post-mortem toxicology tests to determine whether alcohol or other substances were involved at the time of the crash.

Investigators are also examining whether the bus experienced brake failure and are assessing the condition of the unit, which was reported to be at least 30 years old.

Following the tragedy, the government of Guatemala declared three days of national mourning.

“The tragedy at the Belice Bridge is a national pain that I deeply regret,” said Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo. “I stand in solidarity with the families of the victims who today woke up to heartbreaking news. Their pain is my pain.”

🚨Video muestra cuando bus extraurbano que se accidentó en calzada La Paz pasa semáforo en rojo a gran velocidad; se cree que había perdido el control de los frenos.#CalzadaLaPAz #PuenteBelice #Accidente pic.twitter.com/SIJ7Cw2GFa — Canal Antigua (@CanalAntigua) February 10, 2025