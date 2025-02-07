Person stabbed in front of L.A. City Hall during anti-deportation protests

A person was stabbed during a protest against deportations and immigration policies in Los Angeles, according to officials. The victim is in critical condition.

The protest, opposing new immigration policies from the Trump administration, was taking place on Friday afternoon in front of Los Angeles City Hall when the stabbing occurred.

“Central Division is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Spring St.,” the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) stated. “The victim has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.”

Aerial footage from KTLA showed a group of protesters assisting a bloodied person at Grand Park, directly in front of L.A. City Hall. Aftermath images showed bloodstains on the ground at the scene.

Additional footage captured by witnesses showed a man being chased and beaten on the ground by a mob. Protesters surrounding the scene were seen holding Mexican flags and protest signs.

The identities of the suspects involved in both incidents remain unknown.

In the first weeks of his second term, U.S. President Donald Trump has enacted a series of immigration policies aimed at intensifying enforcement and expediting deportations. The administration has also vowed to increase operations and freeze funding to sanctuary cities, including Los Angeles.

Protests in Los Angeles have been ongoing daily, with some drawing hundreds of participants. While demonstrations have largely started peacefully, several incidents of violent clashes with police and blocking of highways and streets have been reported.