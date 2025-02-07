US News
Bering Air plane carrying 10 people goes missing over Alaska
A Bering Air flight carrying 10 people has disappeared from radar near Nome in Alaska, according to local officials. A search and rescue operation has been launched.
Bering Air Flight 445, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, disappeared on Thursday afternoon while it was flying over the Bering Sea on a route from Unalakleet to Nome, a city some 530 miles northwest of Anchorage.
Alaska State Troopers said the missing aircraft was carrying 10 people, including 9 passengers and 1 pilot.
The plane had taken off from Unalakleet at 2:37 p.m. and was last seen over the Norton Sound area of the Bering Sea at 3:16 p.m., about 12 miles offshore, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A search was launched at around 4 p.m.
“We are currently responding to a report of a missing Bering Air Caravan,” the Nome Volunteer Fire Department said. “We are conducting an active ground search from Nome and White Mountain and are gathering the most up-to-date information on the incident.”
The cause of the disappearance is currently unknown but bad weather has been reported in the area.
“Due to weather and visibility, we are limited in our ability to conduct an aerial search at this time,” the Nome Fire Department said. “We ask the public to keep those who may be missing in their thoughts, but for safety reasons, please do not form independent search parties.”
The U.S. Coast Guard has sent a C-130 aircraft to search the area, while the U.S. Air Force is deploying air support from Elmendorf Air Force Base, the fire department confirmed in an update. Ground crews are also actively searching the area.
Bering Air plane carrying 10 people goes missing over Alaska
Deleted CDC data points to possible H5N1 spread between cats and humans
Train catches fire near Philadelphia, 350 passengers safely evacuated
Death toll rises to 2 in New Albany, Ohio warehouse shooting
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
F-35 fighter jet crashes at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska
-
US News1 week ago
Black Hawk and American Airlines flight collide in D.C., killing 67
-
US News6 days ago
Plane crashes in Philadelphia, killing 6 on board; casualties reported on ground
-
Legal2 days ago
Ohio warehouse shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
-
Legal3 days ago
Wisconsin Amber Alert: Sophia Franklin missing from Dodge County
-
Business1 week ago
Twitter alternative Bluesky hits 30 million users
-
US News1 week ago
Florida man dies after being pulled into woodchipper
-
World3 days ago
Santorini earthquake swarm triggers evacuations amid fears of larger quake