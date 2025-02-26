World
Pope Francis shows further improvement but remains in critical condition
Pope Francis continues to improve, but his condition remains critical, according to a new update from the Vatican.
In a press release on Wednesday, the Holy See Press Office provided an update on Pope Francis’ health, following his hospitalization nearly two weeks ago. The statement indicated further signs of improvement.
“The Holy Father’s clinical condition over the last 24 hours has shown a further slight improvement,” the statement read. “There were no asthmatic respiratory crises today.”
A chest CT scan showed a normal progression of the pulmonary inflammation, while haematochemical and haemacytometric tests confirmed an overall improvement in the pontiff’s condition.
Earlier updates indicated that the Pope was suffering from thrombocytopenia, a condition characterized by a low blood platelet count, which had caused mild renal insufficiency. However, the Vatican now reports that the renal insufficiency has receded.
Pope Francis was deemed in critical condition on Saturday following a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which required high-flow oxygen therapy. As of Wednesday, oxygen therapy remains ongoing.
Pope Francis, 88, is currently hospitalized at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. Following his admission, test results confirmed that he was suffering from a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection, which began with a fever upon his hospitalization on February 14.
