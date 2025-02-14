US News
Partial roof collapse reported at supermarket in Azusa, California
A partial roof collapse has been reported at a supermarket in Azusa, California, according to preliminary information. Local media indicate that no injuries have been reported.
A user-submitted video on the Citizen app showed emergency crews arriving at the scene of a possible roof collapse at the Smart & Final Express supermarket in Azusa, located in Los Angeles County. The store is at 303 E Foothill Blvd, next to Azusa City Hall.
Footage from independent media outlet SGV CityWatch showed a section of the roof that had collapsed in the grocery area of the store. According to a store clerk, no injuries were reported.
Officials have not yet released any information regarding the incident.
At the time of the suspected collapse, parts of Los Angeles County, including Azusa, were under a flash flood warning, according to the National Weather Service.
Partial roof collapse reported at supermarket in Azusa, California
30 injured in suspected car-ramming attack in Munich, Germany
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Central California
Collision between bus and truck in Zimbabwe kills 24, injures over 30
Most Viewed
-
US News7 days ago
Bering Air plane carrying 10 people goes missing over Alaska
-
US News6 days ago
No survivors in Bering Air plane crash in Alaska
-
Legal1 week ago
Ohio warehouse shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
-
US News1 day ago
U.S. Navy fighter jet crashes in San Diego Bay; pilots eject safely
-
Health7 days ago
Deleted CDC data points to possible H5N1 spread between cats and humans
-
Legal3 days ago
Wyoming home shooting leaves multiple victims
-
US News3 days ago
Plane owned by Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil crashes at Scottsdale Airport; 1 dead
-
Health6 days ago
Gastrointestinal illness outbreak reported on Royal Caribbean cruise, nearly 100 affected