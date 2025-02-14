Partial roof collapse reported at supermarket in Azusa, California

A partial roof collapse has been reported at a supermarket in Azusa, California, according to preliminary information. Local media indicate that no injuries have been reported.

A user-submitted video on the Citizen app showed emergency crews arriving at the scene of a possible roof collapse at the Smart & Final Express supermarket in Azusa, located in Los Angeles County. The store is at 303 E Foothill Blvd, next to Azusa City Hall.

Footage from independent media outlet SGV CityWatch showed a section of the roof that had collapsed in the grocery area of the store. According to a store clerk, no injuries were reported.

Officials have not yet released any information regarding the incident.

Article continues below the player

At the time of the suspected collapse, parts of Los Angeles County, including Azusa, were under a flash flood warning, according to the National Weather Service.