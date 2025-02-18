Shooting leaves 3 dead at apartment near Louisville, KY

A shooting at an apartment complex in a Louisville, Kentucky suburb has left three people dead, according to officials.

Officers responded around 5:20 p.m. on Monday to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Crums Lane in Shively, a suburb in the Louisville metro area, according to WHAS, citing a spokesperson for Shively Police.

Two men and a woman, believed to be in their 20s, were found with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The shooting occurred at an apartment in a complex across the street from Butler Traditional High School and less than half a mile away from the Shively Police Department.

No suspects have been identified following the triple fatal shooting, but police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

“I don’t think there’s any threat to the public. I mean, anytime something like this happens, obviously, it raises the community’s concern, and it also raises our concern as well,” said the spokesperson. “But this is not something that is typical of our city and this area—it’s exceedingly rare—so I don’t feel that there is a threat to the community at this time.”

No details have been provided regarding the circumstances leading to the shooting or a possible motive.