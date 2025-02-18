Legal
Shooting leaves 3 dead at apartment near Louisville, KY
A shooting at an apartment complex in a Louisville, Kentucky suburb has left three people dead, according to officials.
Officers responded around 5:20 p.m. on Monday to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Crums Lane in Shively, a suburb in the Louisville metro area, according to WHAS, citing a spokesperson for Shively Police.
Two men and a woman, believed to be in their 20s, were found with gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The shooting occurred at an apartment in a complex across the street from Butler Traditional High School and less than half a mile away from the Shively Police Department.
No suspects have been identified following the triple fatal shooting, but police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.
“I don’t think there’s any threat to the public. I mean, anytime something like this happens, obviously, it raises the community’s concern, and it also raises our concern as well,” said the spokesperson. “But this is not something that is typical of our city and this area—it’s exceedingly rare—so I don’t feel that there is a threat to the community at this time.”
No details have been provided regarding the circumstances leading to the shooting or a possible motive.
Bus plunges off cliff in Bolivia, killing 28 and injuring 20
Shooting leaves 3 dead at apartment near Louisville, KY
Governor Hochul hints at possible removal of NYC Mayor Adams
NASA increases Earth impact probability for asteroid 2024 YR4 to 2.6%
Most Viewed
-
World9 hours ago
Delta Air Lines plane crash-lands at Toronto airport
-
US News5 days ago
U.S. Navy fighter jet crashes in San Diego Bay; pilots eject safely
-
Legal1 day ago
Michigan man drives 700 miles to set fire to Pennsylvania home with 6 inside
-
Legal7 days ago
Wyoming home shooting leaves multiple victims
-
US News1 week ago
Plane owned by Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil crashes at Scottsdale Airport; 1 dead
-
World3 hours ago
NASA increases Earth impact probability for asteroid 2024 YR4 to 2.6%
-
World4 days ago
Ukraine says Russian drone struck Chernobyl reactor 4 dome
-
US News4 days ago
Partial roof collapse reported at supermarket in Azusa, California