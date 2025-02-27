Legal
Shooting near German courthouse leaves 4 injured during murder trial
A shooting near a regional courthouse in western Germany during a murder trial has left four people injured, according to officials.
Police launched a major operation following reports of gunfire in Bielefeld’s city center on Wednesday afternoon, according to Bielefeld police. Upon arrival, officers found four victims with gunshot wounds.
The four victims were transported to a hospital for treatment, where they are reported to be in stable condition, according to police.
At least two suspects have been detained, but their involvement in the crime has not yet been confirmed. Police are searching for a third suspect.
The shooting occurred near the regional court, where a suspect is currently on trial for the murder of former boxer Besar Nimani nearly a year ago, just blocks from the scene, according to Welt.
Citing information from police sources and German media, Welt reported that the attack targeted individuals connected to the ongoing criminal trial over the boxer’s death. Among the victims were the father and brother of a defendant in the case.
Witness video from the scene captured the moment of the shooting, showing a car slowly passing by three men walking on a sidewalk. Several gunshots are heard before one of the men collapses to the ground.
