Suspect arrested after shooting at Oakland police officer
A suspect has been arrested in Oakland, California, after opening fire on a police officer’s patrol vehicle in what officials believe was a targeted attack. The officer was not injured.
On Monday, just before 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Seminary Avenue to investigate a multi-round ShotSpotter activation. At the same time, an Oakland Police Department (OPD) officer was investigating a separate incident, according to a statement by OPD.
While sitting inside a fully marked patrol vehicle, the officer on the scene heard gunshots and realized that their vehicle had been struck, Oakland police said, adding that the officer may have been the intended target of the shooting.
The officer was not injured, according to the statement. The suspect was arrested later on Monday afternoon following an investigation into the shooting.
Officials did not release the suspect’s name or a possible motive, stating that the investigation remains ongoing.
