Business
Trump signs executive order to bring back use of plastic straws
U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the federal government to review procurement practices in an effort to bring back the use of plastic straws.
The executive order, signed on Monday, concerns the use of paper straws, which Trump’s administration claims cost the government and private industry “an absolute ton of money” while leaving consumers “wildly dissatisfied”, according to White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf.
According to Scharf, who handed the order to Trump for signing, the environmental impact of plastic straws compared to paper straws is “entirely unclear.” The order directs federal agencies to review their existing procurement processes to address the issue.
“We are going back to plastic straws,” said President Trump while signing the order. “These things (paper straws) don’t work. On occasion, they break, they explode, if something’s hot, they don’t last very long—like a matter of minutes, sometimes a matter of seconds. It is a ridiculous situation.”
“And I don’t think that plastic is going to affect the shark very much as they are munching their way through the ocean,” said Trump.
This action specifically targets initiatives from the Biden administration, which had planned to phase out single-use plastics, including straws, in federal operations by 2027, according to the Associated Press. Environmental advocates argue that reducing single-use plastics is essential for protecting marine life and addressing the global plastic pollution crisis.
Paper straws have been criticized for being less effective than plastic straws. Additionally, some studies have indicated that paper straws may contain harmful chemicals, such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which can pose environmental and health risks.
