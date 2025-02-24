U.S. joins Russia in vote against UN resolution on Ukraine withdrawal

The United States has voted against a UN General Assembly resolution demanding Russia’s immediate withdrawal from Ukraine, aligning itself with Russia for the first time since the war began.

The resolution, proposed by Ukraine to coincide with the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion, called for Russia’s “immediate, complete, and unconditional withdrawal” from the country. The resolution also reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for accountability for war crimes committed during the conflict.

It passed with 93 countries voting in favor, 18 against, and 65 abstaining. Among the 18 countries that opposed the resolution were the U.S., Russia, Belarus, Hungary, Israel, and North Korea.

In a significant shift from its previous support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, the U.S. introduced its own alternative resolution. This version called for an end to the conflict but did not specifically mention Russia’s role or demand its withdrawal, according to NPR.

Article continues below the player

The U.S. abstained from its own resolution after European-sponsored amendments added anti-Russian language, the Washington Post reported. The amended version also passed the UN General Assembly vote.

Following the General Assembly vote, the U.S. is expected to bring its original text to a vote at the Security Council, according to France 24. While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding and serve as a reflection of world opinion, Security Council resolutions carry the force of international law if passed.

The Security Council consists of 15 members, including five permanent members—the U.S., Russia, China, France, and the U.K.—and ten rotating non-permanent members: Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Somalia, and South Korea.



An anonymous State Department official warned that the U.S. would veto any amendments at the Security Council. For the resolution to pass, it would require at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes from the five permanent members.