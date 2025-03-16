16-year-old student shot and killed outside high school near Baltimore

A shooting outside a high school in Baltimore County has left a 16-year-old student dead, according to officials. The suspect fled the scene.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday in a shopping center parking lot at the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Road in Lansdowne, according to Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds outside Lansdowne High School. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Chief McCullough confirmed that the victim was a student at the high school. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and has not yet been identified.

The shooting began when the single gunman jumped out of a vehicle and opened fire while the victim was standing in front of the shopping center near the school. The victim ran onto school grounds, pursued by the gunman.

“As he ran across the property of the school, the gunman shot the victim, and at that time, the victim fell to the ground,” McCullough said. “The gunman walked up to the victim and shot him a couple more times.”

Authorities believe the shooting was targeted, as there was communication between the victim and the suspect before the incident. The student had not attended school on Tuesday.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, but police are investigating and urging anyone with information about the case to contact the Baltimore County Police.