Legal
16-year-old student shot and killed outside high school near Baltimore
A shooting outside a high school in Baltimore County has left a 16-year-old student dead, according to officials. The suspect fled the scene.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday in a shopping center parking lot at the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Road in Lansdowne, according to Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough.
Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds outside Lansdowne High School. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Chief McCullough confirmed that the victim was a student at the high school. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and has not yet been identified.
The shooting began when the single gunman jumped out of a vehicle and opened fire while the victim was standing in front of the shopping center near the school. The victim ran onto school grounds, pursued by the gunman.
“As he ran across the property of the school, the gunman shot the victim, and at that time, the victim fell to the ground,” McCullough said. “The gunman walked up to the victim and shot him a couple more times.”
Authorities believe the shooting was targeted, as there was communication between the victim and the suspect before the incident. The student had not attended school on Tuesday.
The motive for the shooting remains unknown, but police are investigating and urging anyone with information about the case to contact the Baltimore County Police.
Three Spirit Lake Tribe members killed in North Dakota shooting
16-year-old student shot and killed outside high school near Baltimore
Illegal immigrant arrested for leading smuggling ring that trafficked 20,000 people into U.S.
Nine bodies with gunshot wounds found in vehicle in central Mexico
Most Viewed
-
Health5 days ago
WHO investigates cause of illness in the DRC as nearly 1,100 fall sick, 60 dead
-
US News3 days ago
FedEx plane makes emergency landing at Newark Airport after bird strike
-
US News1 week ago
3 dead, 2 injured after boat capsizes off Staten Island, NY
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas ranchers warned after U.S. citizen killed in cartel IED explosion in Mexico
-
Legal6 days ago
Mexican ghost hunter and influencer killed in shooting before livestream
-
World1 week ago
Military plane crashes in Sudan, leaving multiple dead and injured
-
Legal1 week ago
Police confirm no shooting at Muskingum University in Ohio after earlier reports
-
Legal6 days ago
North Carolina Amber Alert: Azalea Strifler missing from Harnett County