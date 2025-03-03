Legal
3 children and a woman killed in domestic shooting in South Florida
Four people, including three children, were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Southern Florida in what is believed to be a domestic-related incident, according to local media. Two additional victims—a 10-year-old girl and a man—were transported to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment in the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Pembroke Park, just north of Miami.
Officers from the Pembroke Park Police Department responded to the scene and discovered a woman and three children dead from gunshot wounds, according to local media, citing law enforcement.
The shooting appears to be a domestic incident. Sources cited by WSVN and WPLG said the suspected shooter was the man who was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.
He is believed to have shot the woman, an infant, two toddlers, and a 10-year-old girl before attempting to take his own life. His relationship to the victims has not been officially confirmed by authorities.
The 10-year-old girl was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, while the man was transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital. Both were described by WSVN sources as having life-threatening injuries.
A neighbor, Angel Aquino, told reporters he heard several shots and later learned from another resident that a man had allegedly shot his family before turning the gun on himself, according to WFOR.
Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.
