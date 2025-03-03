3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Scottsdale, Arizona

Three people were found dead inside a Scottsdale, Arizona home with gunshot wounds in what police are investigating as a probable murder-suicide, according to officials.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, officers were dispatched to the residence near Indian Bend Road and Via de la Sendero just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday for a welfare check after a concerned coworker reported being unable to reach one of the victims.

After attempts to make contact went unanswered, officers observed two apparent victims through a window and entered the home, where they found a third person deceased in a separate room.

Police said all three individuals had gunshot wounds. Based on preliminary evidence, investigators believe the case is likely a homicide-suicide. Detectives are not currently seeking additional suspects and said that there is no threat to the surrounding community.

The investigation continued late into the night as crime scene personnel and detectives processed the home and gathered evidence.

The Scottsdale deaths come just after a similar incident in Pembroke Park, Florida. A domestic shooting left four people dead and two others critically injured.

Authorities believe 35-year-old Stephen McKenzie opened fire on 29-year-old Yazmin Cruz and her four children, resulting in the deaths of Cruz, an 11-year-old boy, and 2-year-old twins. An 8-year-old girl was also shot and remains hospitalized in serious condition. McKenzie was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.