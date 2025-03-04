4 injured in downtown Austin club shooting; suspect at large

Four people were injured in a shooting in a club in downtown Austin, Texas, according to police and emergency medical officials.

Austin Police Department Cpl. Matthew Nonweiler said officers responded to reports of gunfire just after 1 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Sixth Street and Brazos Street.

A 911 caller initially reported that a shooting victim had entered a pedicab and was traveling northbound. Officers located the pedicab at Eighth and Brazos, where they rendered first aid.

“One of the first officers on scene applied pressure to the wound, and within a minute the rescue task force was there to apply a chest seal and additional pressure,” Nonweiler said during a joint press briefing with Austin-Travis County EMS.

Capt. Koesterer with EMS said a second gunshot victim was located around the same time in a separate area nearby. Both were transported to local trauma centers with non-life threatening injuries. Two additional people who were also shot at the scene declined medical transport.

Police said that additional reports inside a club on Sixth Street were received. The shooting prompted a large police response at the Lit Lounge club, according to witness footage.

The suspect remains at large, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Austin Police Department tip line. A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.