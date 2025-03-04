4th suspect arrested in Las Cruces mass shooting that killed 3, injured 15

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Las Cruces, New Mexico, that left three people dead and 15 others injured, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to four, according to officials.

The teenager, whose name has not been released due to his age, was taken into custody around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday and charged with three open counts of murder, the Las Cruces Police Department said in a statement.

Three other suspects—two 17-year-old male teens and 20-year-old Tomas Rivas—were previously arrested and face the same charges. Police said additional charges are pending for all four.

The juveniles are being held in the Dona Ana County Detention Center’s juvenile section, while Rivas is being held without bond on the adult side of the facility.

The arrests follow a mass shooting on Friday night, when gunfire broke out during an unsanctioned car show at Young Park, leaving three people dead and 15 others injured. Victims included two men aged 18 and 19 and a 16-year-old teen. Those injured ranged in age from 16 to 36 and were treated at hospitals in Las Cruces and El Paso.

Video from the scene captured the chaos as dozens of shots were fired in rapid succession, sending people running and seeking cover behind vehicles.

Authorities believe the shooting began when an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire, with several bystanders caught in the crossfire.

The investigation remains active and is being led by the Las Cruces Police Department, with assistance from the FBI, ATF, New Mexico State Police, the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.