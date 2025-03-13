Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva dies at 76 after battle with cancer

Arizona Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva, who represented Southern Arizona in the U.S. House of Representatives for over two decades, has died at the age of 76, his office confirmed. He passed away early Monday morning due to complications from cancer treatments.

“The Office of the 7th District of Arizona is saddened to announce the passing of Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva,” his staff said in a statement. “Rep. Grijalva fought a long and brave battle.”

Grijalva, a Democrat, was first elected to Congress in 2002 and had served as a strong advocate for environmental protection, immigration reform, and health care expansion. Before his time in Washington, he was a Tucson Unified School District board member and later a Pima County supervisor.

Grijalva played a leading role in protecting the Grand Canyon from uranium mining, strengthening the Affordable Care Act, and modernizing ports of entry in Arizona. He also championed student loan forgiveness, higher tribal consultation standards, and protections for farmers and workers exposed to extreme heat.

In Washington, Grijalva chaired the House Natural Resources Committee. He co-authored the Environmental Justice for All Act, aiming to protect communities affected by industrial pollution. His office described his work as being driven by a belief that “every child deserves a safe and fair chance at their future.”

Beyond legislation, Grijalva played a crucial role in securing local investments for Arizona’s roads, parks, housing, and public transportation. His advocacy helped develop new childcare centers, health care clinics, and small business initiatives across Southern Arizona.

“Rep. Grijalva’s kind and humble nature was known to many,” his office staff said in the statement. “He was approachable by all because he believed people should be treated as equals. He loved to give gifts, blare music in his office, and get to know people for who they are.”

“The Congressman cared deeply for and was proud of his staff, the dedicated public servants who spent 22 years fighting alongside him for the people of Southern Arizona,” his office added. “We are heartbroken in the face of this news but determined to carry on his legacy.”

The statement said that, while a special election is held to fill his vacant congressional seat, his district office will remain open to assist constituents.

Grijalva’s passing marks the second congressional death in March, following the recent death of Texas Democrat Congressman and former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who passed away at the age of 70.