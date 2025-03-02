Arizona highway pileup leaves 4 dead, 8 injured

A pileup, potentially caused by blowing dust on I-10 in Arizona, has left four people dead and eight others injured, according to state troopers.

The crash occurred on Saturday shortly before 1 p.m. on I-10 near milepost 89, west of Tonopah and Phoenix.

An initial collision, followed by one or more secondary crashes, resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS). Several vehicles caught fire.

On Sunday, AZDPS confirmed four fatalities and eight injuries after initially reporting an incorrect toll on Saturday that indicated six deaths and 13 injuries.

Two of the injured were transported in critical condition and are receiving life-saving treatment. Another person was hospitalized for care and precautionary treatment, while five others were treated and released.

The collision involved six commercial motor vehicles, four passenger vehicles, a van, and a recreational vehicle towing a trailer, according to AZDPS.

Arizona state troopers are investigating whether blowing dust significantly contributed to the crash by reducing visibility. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Phoenix had issued a blowing dust advisory for the area, including a large section of I-10, warning of visibility dropping to under one mile.