World
At least 13 dead and 20 injured after bus crash in Bolivia
A bus crash has left at least 13 dead and 20 injured in Bolivia, according to officials. The accident marks the fifth bus crash in the country with at least 10 fatalities so far this year.
Reports of the crash surfaced around noon on Wednesday when regional police reported an accident involving a bus in the Potosí Department of Bolivia. The bus veered off the road after crashing into a rock, following landslides caused by heavy rains in the region.
Approximately 13 people have been reported dead, while 20 others were injured and transported to regional hospitals.
Due to the lack of cell phone service in the region, an exact death toll remains unknown, while rescue efforts continue at the scene.
At least 129 people have died in five accidents involving passenger buses in Bolivia this year, including Wednesday’s collision. While the circumstances of each crash have varied, calls for investigations and improved road safety have been growing in local Bolivian media.
At least 13 dead and 20 injured after bus crash in Bolivia
Majority of Americans believe Trump’s economic moves are too erratic, poll finds
14 Must-Know Facts About Corporate Relocation Assistance
How AI-Powered Personal Assistants Are Reshaping the Way We Work
Most Viewed
-
Legal2 days ago
InfoWars reporter Jamie White killed outside Austin apartment
-
Legal5 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Barbara Weeks, 14, missing near Dallas
-
US News7 days ago
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes Olympic Peninsula, weak shaking reported in Seattle
-
World7 days ago
Fighter jet misfire strikes town in South Korea; at least 7 injured
-
Legal1 week ago
Nine bodies with gunshot wounds found in vehicle in central Mexico
-
US News1 week ago
State of emergency declared in South Carolina amid wildfires
-
US News3 days ago
Small plane crashes into Pennsylvania residential parking lot; 5 on board injured
-
US News2 days ago
3 killed after medical helicopter crashes near Jackson, Mississippi