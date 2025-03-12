At least 13 dead and 20 injured after bus crash in Bolivia

A bus crash has left at least 13 dead and 20 injured in Bolivia, according to officials. The accident marks the fifth bus crash in the country with at least 10 fatalities so far this year.

Reports of the crash surfaced around noon on Wednesday when regional police reported an accident involving a bus in the Potosí Department of Bolivia. The bus veered off the road after crashing into a rock, following landslides caused by heavy rains in the region.

Approximately 13 people have been reported dead, while 20 others were injured and transported to regional hospitals.

Due to the lack of cell phone service in the region, an exact death toll remains unknown, while rescue efforts continue at the scene.

At least 129 people have died in five accidents involving passenger buses in Bolivia this year, including Wednesday’s collision. While the circumstances of each crash have varied, calls for investigations and improved road safety have been growing in local Bolivian media.