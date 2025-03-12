Buenos Aires protest turns violent as retirees, soccer hooligans clash with police

A protest by retirees in Buenos Aires, Argentina, turned violent after clashes broke out between law enforcement and demonstrators, who were joined by soccer club supporters. Several injuries have been reported.

The retiree-led demonstrations, which typically take place on Wednesdays near the National Congress, escalated when soccer hooligan groups from various Argentine teams, along with political groups opposed to President Javier Milei’s government, joined the protest, according to local media reports.

The first clashes between protesters and law enforcement were reported around 4 p.m. local time. By 6 p.m., violent incidents continued, with tear gas deployed and at least two dozen protesters detained.

Several injuries have been reported, including a person in serious condition who is being treated at a local hospital, according to Todo Noticias (TN).

Live footage from Argentine television showed chaotic scenes, including a police vehicle and several trash bins set on fire. Protesters were seen throwing objects at police, while at least two reporters from TN were heckled.

To contain the unrest, multiple federal forces—including Police, Gendarmerie, Prefecture, and Airport Security Police—were deployed. Water cannons and motorized units were also dispatched, and the National Congress was placed under heavy guard.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich responded by reinforcing security measures and enforcing the government’s “anti-picketing protocol,” a policy aimed at preventing street blockades and maintaining public order. The protocol has previously led to clashes, including incidents where retirees were forcibly removed from past demonstrations.

“Our forces are deployed to enforce the protocol: traffic is not cut off, and hooligans are kept on the sidewalk,” Bullrich stated justs as tensions began escalating.

The retirees are demanding the restoration of full medication coverage through PAMI (the national healthcare program for seniors), an extension of the retirement moratorium set to expire in April, and the reversal of pension cuts introduced by the Milei administration.