Bus plunges off cliff in Bolivia after collision, leaving over 30 dead

A collision involving a passenger bus and a van in Bolivia has left more than 30 dead and nearly two dozen injured, according to officials. The bus plunged off a cliff during the accident.

The collision occurred at around 12:45 a.m. on Monday on a road connecting the cities of Oruro and Potosí, according to regional police. The accident involved a head-on collision between the passenger bus and the van, followed by the bus veering off a ravine.

At least 31 people have been confirmed dead, while 22 others were injured and transported to regional hospitals. Among the victims are an undetermined number of children.

The crash happened when a Mitsubishi van traveling from Potosí to Oruro veered into the opposite lane. The driver, who was exceeding the speed limit and showing signs of fatigue and drowsiness, collided with a bus from the company Challapata, which was carrying 56 passengers and heading from Oruro to Potosí, according to police.

During the collision, the bus driver attempted an evasive maneuver, swerving to the right side of the road but losing control. The bus went off the road and rolled over a distance of between 1,600 and 2,600 feet (500–800 meters). Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

The 22-year-old driver of the van was detained by police following the accident. Tests are being conducted to determine whether the individual was under the influence of alcohol.

“Today, the wind that sweeps through the mountains of Potosí carries with it the echo of profound sorrow, a silent lament that unites families, friends, and an entire people in shared grief,” said Potosí Governor Marco Antonio Copa in a decree declaring five days of mourning. “Fate has taken valuable lives in moments of tragedy, leaving homes empty, hearts broken, and tears that may never completely dry.”

At least 116 people have died in four accidents involving passenger buses in Bolivia this year, including Monday’s collision. While the circumstances of each crash have varied, calls for investigations and improved road safety have been growing in local Bolivian media.