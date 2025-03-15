Helicopter crash in Modesto, California leaves 1 with major injuries

A helicopter crash in Modesto, California has left one person with major injuries, according to officials.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash occurred at approximately 10:57 a.m. on Saturday at the Modesto Reservoir.

The helicopter was carrying two individuals at the time of the incident. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment, with one sustaining major injuries.

Authorities stated that the helicopter involved in the crash was not affiliated with the Sheriff’s Office.

As a precaution, the waterway at Modesto Reservoir has been closed for an undetermined period while the investigation is ongoing. Officials said they are investigating the cause of the crash.