İmamoğlu named opposition candidate for 2028 Turkish elections despite arrest

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has been officially nominated by Turkish main opposition party as its candidate for the 2028 Turkish presidential election, just one day after being removed from office by the Interior Ministry and less than a week after his arrest on multiple criminal charges.

The nomination was confirmed during a Republican People’s Party (CHP) primary held on Sunday, as İmamoğlu remains in detention while awaiting legal proceedings.

İmamoğlu was arrested during a police raid at his home last Tuesday on charges including corruption, money laundering, and alleged collaboration with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Authorities have labeled him the “leader of a criminal organization.”

İmamoğlu released a message from Silivri prison on Monday, thanking his supporters and confirming his acceptance of the nomination.

“Despite all the misery, the shameful decisions that have embarrassed our judiciary, and the collapse of our economy and international reputation, a democratic revolution has taken place,” he said in a social media post. “With the votes of my CHP comrades and our citizens, the presidential candidate was chosen by the people. This is an extraordinary moment. The hope is great.”

İmamoğlu, who was first elected as mayor of Istanbul in 2019 and re-elected in 2024, pledged to continue working “even harder,” adding, “It doesn’t matter where I am. I’m with the workers in their workshops, with farmers in the fields, with children at play. Together we will succeed.”

He called on his supporters to remain peaceful and urged them to “be good” to security forces. “Avoid conflict. I want to see your smiling faces tonight,” he said, referring to ongoing nightly protests across the country.

His message comes amid widespread unrest following his arrest. Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Adana, and Trabzon, despite an initial government-imposed four-day protest ban following İmamoğlu’s arrest. Clashes with police and the use of tear gas have been reported, and internet throttling has limited social media access, according to reports.

The CHP and other opposition figures have described the charges and arrest as part of a broader crackdown aimed at sidelining President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s main rival ahead of the 2028 elections. More than 100 other individuals—including party officials, journalists, and municipal workers—were also detained during the coordinate sweep, according to the New York Times.