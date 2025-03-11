Legal
InfoWars reporter Jamie White fatally wounded outside Austin apartment
Jamie White, a writer and reporter for the controversial show InfoWars, was killed overnight following an incident outside his apartment in Texas, Alex Jones announced.
Officers responded at 11:57 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a “shoot/stab hotshot” emergency in the 2300 block of Douglas Street in Austin, according to Austin Police Detective Leah Ratliff. Upon arrival, officers found a male in the parking lot with “obvious signs of trauma.” He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after.
Alex Jones confirmed on his show that the victim was InfoWars reporter Jamie White. Jones said that the crime took place outside the reporter’s home, located a few miles from the studios.
The InfoWars crew learned about White’s murder after becoming concerned when he did not arrive for work on Monday and began searching for him, Jones said.
“We pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice,” Jones said in a social media post. “Jamie’s important work will be carried on through InfoWars, our readers, and our cherished listeners.”
No further details, including the suspect’s identity or status, the circumstances, or a possible motive, were released by Austin Police.
What to Consider Before Building a Custom Deck for Your Home
Protecting Your Home with Metal Roofing: The Key to Durability and Longevity
Ontario imposes 25% surcharge on U.S. electricity exports amid trade tensions
InfoWars reporter Jamie White fatally wounded outside Austin apartment
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
FedEx plane makes emergency landing at Newark Airport after bird strike
-
Legal3 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Barbara Weeks, 14, missing near Dallas
-
US News5 days ago
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes Olympic Peninsula, weak shaking reported in Seattle
-
World5 days ago
Fighter jet misfire strikes town in South Korea; at least 7 injured
-
Legal7 days ago
Nine bodies with gunshot wounds found in vehicle in central Mexico
-
US News1 week ago
State of emergency declared in South Carolina amid wildfires
-
US News1 day ago
Small plane crashes into Pennsylvania residential parking lot; 5 on board injured
-
World5 days ago
Pope Francis stable after respiratory crisis, but prognosis remains reserved