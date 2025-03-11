InfoWars reporter Jamie White fatally wounded outside Austin apartment

Jamie White, a writer and reporter for the controversial show InfoWars, was killed overnight following an incident outside his apartment in Texas, Alex Jones announced.

Officers responded at 11:57 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a “shoot/stab hotshot” emergency in the 2300 block of Douglas Street in Austin, according to Austin Police Detective Leah Ratliff. Upon arrival, officers found a male in the parking lot with “obvious signs of trauma.” He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after.

Alex Jones confirmed on his show that the victim was InfoWars reporter Jamie White. Jones said that the crime took place outside the reporter’s home, located a few miles from the studios.

The InfoWars crew learned about White’s murder after becoming concerned when he did not arrive for work on Monday and began searching for him, Jones said.

Article continues below the player

“We pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice,” Jones said in a social media post. “Jamie’s important work will be carried on through InfoWars, our readers, and our cherished listeners.”

No further details, including the suspect’s identity or status, the circumstances, or a possible motive, were released by Austin Police.