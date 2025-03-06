Jazz-funk pioneer Roy Ayers dies at 84 in New York City

Renowned vibraphonist Roy Ayers has died at the age of 84 in New York City, his family announced.

“It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer, and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing, which occurred on March 4, 2025, in New York City after a long illness,” the family said in a statement on Wednesday evening. “He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed.”

Ayers, often credited as a pioneer of jazz-funk, was known for blending jazz, soul, and R&B, helping to shape the sound of acid jazz and influencing generations of artists across genres.

Born on September 10, 1940, in Los Angeles, Ayers began his musical journey in the 1960s, working alongside jazz greats such as Herbie Mann before forming his own group, Roy Ayers Ubiquity, in the early 1970s.

Article continues below the player

Throughout his career, Ayers released more than 30 albums and became widely recognized for his groundbreaking compositions, including Everybody Loves the Sunshine, Running Away, and Searchin’.

His signature vibraphone sound, combined with funk-infused rhythms, made him a key figure in the development of neo-soul and hip-hop, with his work sampled extensively by artists such as A Tribe Called Quest, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Beyond his own recordings, Ayers was a sought-after collaborator, working with artists ranging from Fela Kuti to Erykah Badu. He remained active in music throughout his later years, continuing to perform and influence new generations of musicians.

The Ayers family has requested privacy at this time but stated that a celebration of Roy’s life will be forthcoming.