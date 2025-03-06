Obit
Jazz-funk pioneer Roy Ayers dies at 84 in New York City
Renowned vibraphonist Roy Ayers has died at the age of 84 in New York City, his family announced.
“It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer, and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing, which occurred on March 4, 2025, in New York City after a long illness,” the family said in a statement on Wednesday evening. “He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed.”
Ayers, often credited as a pioneer of jazz-funk, was known for blending jazz, soul, and R&B, helping to shape the sound of acid jazz and influencing generations of artists across genres.
Born on September 10, 1940, in Los Angeles, Ayers began his musical journey in the 1960s, working alongside jazz greats such as Herbie Mann before forming his own group, Roy Ayers Ubiquity, in the early 1970s.
Throughout his career, Ayers released more than 30 albums and became widely recognized for his groundbreaking compositions, including Everybody Loves the Sunshine, Running Away, and Searchin’.
His signature vibraphone sound, combined with funk-infused rhythms, made him a key figure in the development of neo-soul and hip-hop, with his work sampled extensively by artists such as A Tribe Called Quest, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.
Beyond his own recordings, Ayers was a sought-after collaborator, working with artists ranging from Fela Kuti to Erykah Badu. He remained active in music throughout his later years, continuing to perform and influence new generations of musicians.
The Ayers family has requested privacy at this time but stated that a celebration of Roy’s life will be forthcoming.
Jazz-funk pioneer Roy Ayers dies at 84 in New York City
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes Olympic Peninsula, weak shaking reported in Seattle
Three skiers presumed dead after large avalanche in Alaska
Georgia child abducted by non-custodial mother in 2017 found safe in Colorado
Most Viewed
-
Health6 days ago
WHO investigates cause of illness in the DRC as nearly 1,100 fall sick, 60 dead
-
US News4 days ago
FedEx plane makes emergency landing at Newark Airport after bird strike
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas ranchers warned after U.S. citizen killed in cartel IED explosion in Mexico
-
Legal7 days ago
Mexican ghost hunter and influencer killed in shooting before livestream
-
World1 week ago
Military plane crashes in Sudan, leaving multiple dead and injured
-
Legal1 week ago
Police confirm no shooting at Muskingum University in Ohio after earlier reports
-
Legal1 week ago
North Carolina Amber Alert: Azalea Strifler missing from Harnett County
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Lil Baby video linked to gang violence that killed 2 children; 7 arrested