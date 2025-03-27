World
King Charles briefly hospitalized due to cancer treatment side effects
King Charles III was briefly hospitalized on Thursday morning after experiencing temporary side effects related to his ongoing cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace confirmed.
The King has since returned to Clarence House and is said to be continuing his official duties in a limited capacity.
The Palace said the King’s afternoon engagements were postponed due to the health complications, and Friday’s planned schedule—including a visit to Birmingham for four public events—will also be rescheduled as a precautionary measure based on medical advice.
In a statement issued Thursday, the Palace said: “His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”
The BBC reported that the King, 76, continues to handle state papers and make calls from his study. A Palace source described the hospitalization as “a most minor bump in a road that is very much heading in the right direction.”
Meetings with three ambassadors that had been scheduled for Thursday were also affected. Buckingham Palace said the King is “greatly disappointed” to miss the Birmingham engagements and hopes to reschedule them.
Officials expect King Charles to resume his regular engagements next week, though the Palace has not provided details on the nature of the side effects, according to the BBC.
The King’s diagnosis was first announced in February 2024. The Palace has not disclosed the type of cancer he has.
