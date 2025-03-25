Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes off southern New Zealand; tsunami advisory issued

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the southern coast of New Zealand on Tuesday, according to seismologists. A tsunami advisory has been issued for parts of the country’s coastline.

The quake occurred at 2:43 p.m. local time on Tuesday, with its epicenter located approximately 160 kilometers (99 miles) northwest of the Snares Islands, south of New Zealand’s South Island. It struck at a depth of 33 kilometers (20.5 miles).

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) issued a tsunami activity advisory for coastal areas along the west coast of the South Island, from Milford Sound to Puysegur Point. Authorities warned of strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore, advising people in or near the sea to move out of the water and off beaches, and to stay away from harbors, rivers, and estuaries.

While evacuation was not deemed necessary, boaters were advised to return to shore and avoid marinas unless directed otherwise. Coastal inundation is not expected.

“Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this Advisory is cancelled,” the advisory said.

GeoNet classified the earthquake shaking intensity as moderate. Nearly 5,000 felt reports were submitted to the seismological agency from locations across New Zealand, including as far north as Auckland and surrounding areas.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

New Zealand lies along the generally denominated ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’, a region surrounding the Pacific Ocean known known for intense seismic and volcanic activity.

Tuesday’s earthquake was the strongest to strike the region since the magnitude 7.8 Dusky Sound earthquake in July 2009, according to seismologist and earthquake historian Jamie Gurney.

“In the immediate vicinity of today’s epicentre, sizeable earthquakes struck in September 1945 (M7.4) and October 1979 (M7.3). Both occurred on faults within the Pacific Plate, not on the Puysegur subduction zone to their west,” Gurney added.

In 2011, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the city of Christchurch, killing 185 people and causing widespread destruction. That event is considered an aftershock of a stronger magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit the Canterbury region in September 2010, which resulted in two deaths and hundreds of injuries.