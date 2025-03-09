Maryland reports measles case in resident who returned from international travel

Maryland health officials have confirmed a measles case in a resident who recently traveled internationally. The case is not linked to the ongoing measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico.

In a statement on Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) confirmed the measles case in a Howard County resident who had recently been abroad. MDH is working to identify individuals who may have been exposed to the virus, including passengers on specific flights.

Officials said potential exposure sites include Washington Dulles International Airport’s Terminal A, transportation to the main terminal, and baggage claim area on March 5 between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Another possible exposure location is the Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department, where the individual was present on March 7 between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Health officials advise that people who were at these locations, especially those who are unvaccinated or otherwise not immune to measles, should monitor themselves for symptoms for up to 21 days after possible exposure.

Article continues below the player

Individuals who develop a fever or other measles symptoms are urged to avoid public places, including work, school, and childcare, and to contact their healthcare provider before seeking medical care to prevent further spread.

Measles cases occur sporadically in Maryland, with one case identified in both 2023 and 2024. The state recorded no measles cases between 2020 and 2022.

The Maryland case comes amid a rise in measles cases across the U.S. As of March 6, a total of 281 cases have been reported across 12 jurisdictions, including Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York City, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state health departments.

Three measles outbreaks, defined as three or more related cases, have been reported so far this year, with 93 percent of cases tied to these outbreaks. For comparison, 16 outbreaks were recorded in 2024, when 69 percent of cases were outbreak-related.

The largest ongoing outbreak began in West Texas in January and has since spread to New Mexico, resulting in at least 228 cases and two related deaths.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can lead to severe complications, particularly in unvaccinated individuals. According to health officials, about one in five infected individuals requires hospitalization, and one in 20 develops pneumonia. In rare cases, measles can cause brain swelling or death.

Advertisment1

The virus spreads through direct contact with infectious droplets or airborne transmission when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. Symptoms typically appear one to two weeks after exposure.

Early signs of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A few days later, a rash appears as flat, red spots on the face before spreading down the neck, trunk, and the rest of the body.

Health officials continue to urge vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles infection and outbreaks.