Nightclub fire in North Macedonia kills 59, injures over 160

A fire at a discotheque in North Macedonia has resulted in 59 deaths and over 160 injuries, according to officials. Most of the victims were young attendees.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning in the town of Kocani, reportedly during a performance by a local band. Footage and witnesses cited by North Macedonian media stated that pyrotechnic devices or sprinklers used on stage are believed to have ignited the ceiling at around 2:30 a.m. to 2:40 a.m.

At least 59 people died in the fire, while 162 others sustained injuries, with 22 reported to be in critical condition. Local media reported that most of the victims ranged from underage teenagers to individuals in their mid-twenties.

One survivor described a stampede as panic ensued when the fire erupted. The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the ceiling was made of flammable material, which likely contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.

Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski stated that 15 people have been detained for questioning, according to the Associated Press. A preliminary inspection revealed that the club was operating without a license and had exceeded its capacity limit of 250 people by double.

Officials announced that the government has accepted aid from neighboring countries, including Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia, and Turkey, which are preparing to treat critically injured patients, according to AP.

“With deep sorrow, I received the news of the terrible tragedy in Kocani,” Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said. “This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia. The loss of so many young lives is irreplaceable, and the pain of families, loved ones, and friends is immeasurable.”