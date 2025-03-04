Legal
Nine bodies with gunshot wounds found in vehicle in central Mexico
The bodies of at least nine people were found inside and near a vehicle in central Mexico, according to local media. The victims may be a group of young people reported missing from nearby regions.
On Sunday, drivers reported the presence of multiple bodies inside a vehicle along a road in the municipality of San José Miahuatlán, in the Mexican state of Puebla, according to Infobae. Responding authorities found the remains of nine people inside and near a Volkswagen Vento.
The victims, identified as four women and five men, were found dismembered with apparent gunshot wounds, according to Municipios Puebla, citing officials.
Authorities are investigating whether the discovery is linked to the disappearance of several young people who were reported missing in separate instances since February 27 in the nearby states of Oaxaca and Tlaxcala.
No arrests have been announced in connection with the discovery or possible motives behind the killings, while officials work to determine the victims’ identities.
