World
Pope Francis stable after respiratory crisis, but prognosis remains reserved
Pope Francis’ condition remains stable, with no new episodes of respiratory insufficiency, following a series of respiratory complications that required medical intervention, the Vatican confirmed on Wednesday.
According to the Holy See Press Office, the Pope continued his planned treatment, receiving high-flow oxygen therapy during the day and resuming non-invasive mechanical respiration at night.
His respiratory and motor physiotherapy has been increased, and he spent much of the day in an armchair, indicating some improvement in his mobility.
This update follows reports from Monday that the Pope had suffered two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency due to a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus, which led to bronchospasm.
Medical staff performed two bronchoscopies to aspirate the secretions, and non-invasive mechanical ventilation was continued. Despite these challenges, the Vatican assured that Pope Francis remained “alert, oriented, and cooperative at all times.”
On Wednesday morning, the Pope participated in the rite of the blessing of the Holy Ashes in his private apartment on the tenth floor of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. He also received the Eucharist before engaging in some work activities. Later in the morning, he called Father Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest of the Holy Family in Gaza.
Throughout the afternoon, the Pope alternated between periods of rest and work. Despite signs of stability, the Vatican emphasized that “considering the complexity of the clinical picture, the prognosis remains reserved.”
Pope Francis, 88, was first hospitalized on February 14 after experiencing a fever, and test results later confirmed he was suffering from a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection. His condition was deemed critical on February 22 when he suffered a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which led to a bronchospasm episode requiring broncho-aspiration and mechanical ventilation.
