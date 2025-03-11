Portugal set for snap elections after government loses confidence vote

Portugal is likely to hold snap elections after Prime Minister Luís Montenegro’s minority government lost a confidence vote in parliament, marking the country’s third early election in three years.

The confidence vote, held on Tuesday, followed allegations regarding Spinumviva, a data protection consultancy linked to Montenegro, according to The Guardian.

Opposition parties raised concerns that the firm had benefited from government contracts due to Montenegro’s position, though no formal investigation has been launched. The controversy led to widespread criticism, culminating in a parliamentary vote that brought down the government.

The Democratic Alliance (AD), led by Montenegro, held 80 seats in the 230-seat legislature, governing without a majority. During the vote, both the center-left Socialist Party (PS) and the far-right Chega party opposed the government, leading to its defeat.

With the government’s collapse, Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is expected to oversee the transition and set a date for the snap elections.

Analysts suggest that the upcoming elections could result in gains for the Chega party, according to the Associated Press. Chega is a far-right political party that has gained traction in recent years by positioning itself as an alternative to mainstream parties.