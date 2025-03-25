Russia, Ukraine agree to Black Sea ceasefire in U.S.-led talks

The United States has brokered parallel agreements with both Russia and Ukraine for a ceasefire in the Black Sea, according to the White House and the Kremlin. It follows a ceasefire on strikes against infrastructure.

The announcements followed discussions held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, facilitated by U.S. officials and hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The meetings stemmed from recent phone calls between U.S. President Donald Trump and Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the White House, both Russia and Ukraine have agreed to measures ensuring the safe navigation of commercial vessels in the Black Sea, a commitment to refrain from the use of force in maritime operations, and a mutual understanding to prevent the use of civilian ships for military purposes.

In addition, Russia and the United States have agreed to jointly implement a 30-day ceasefire on strikes targeting energy infrastructure in both Russia and Ukraine, effective from March 18, with the possibility of extension. A similar agreement was reached between the United States and Ukraine. The deal includes a provision allowing either side to withdraw if violations occur.

The Kremlin confirmed the arrangement, stating that both sides are committed to non-aggression in the Black Sea and to restoring Russia’s agricultural and fertilizer exports to global markets.

As part of the agreement, the United States pledged to assist in easing restrictions on Russian exports, including maritime insurance, port access, payment systems, and the removal of sanctions on companies and financial institutions involved in the food and fertilizer trade.

Moscow said that these provisions will only take effect once specific sanctions are lifted, including reconnecting Russian banks to the SWIFT network and unblocking logistics and insurance services for sanctioned vessels and firms.

While the White House did not explicitly reference sanctions relief, it stated that the United States would “help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports” and reiterated its commitment to achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Both the U.S. and Russian governments welcomed the role of third-party countries in supporting the implementation of maritime and energy-related agreements.

In a separate statement, the United States and Ukraine committed to Black Sea security and agreed to work on further humanitarian efforts, including the exchange of prisoners of war, release of civilian detainees, and return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while expressing gratitude to the United States for what he called “constructive and effective” diplomacy, warned that Russia’s actions in the coming days would determine the credibility of the agreements.

“If there are air raid alerts again, if there is renewed military activity in the Black Sea, if Russian manipulations and threats continue—then new measures will need to be taken, specifically against Moscow,” Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.

“Diplomacy must work. And from the Ukrainian side, we are doing everything to make that happen,” he added. “Now, results are needed from Russia. We do not trust them. And frankly—the world doesn’t trust Russia. And they must prove that they are truly ready to end the war—ready to stop lying to the world, to President Trump, and to America.”

The Riyadh meetings followed an initial ceasefire announcement on March 18, when Presidents Trump and Putin agreed to halt all strikes on energy and infrastructure targets. That agreement opened the door to the weekend negotiations in Saudi Arabia. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed last week that the American delegation would be led by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

President Trump has called for an immediate end to hostilities, stating that “the killing on both sides must stop” and describing the talks as a critical step toward a comprehensive peace deal.

The Kremlin has maintained that a broader peace settlement must include guarantees on halting Western military aid to Ukraine, while Kyiv has called for continued support from allied nations and warned against concessions to Moscow.