Shooting over basketball game near Baltimore leaves 2 dead, 2 injured
A shooting following a basketball game near Baltimore has left two people dead and two others injured, according to officials and local media.
Officers responded at approximately 7:02 p.m. on Tuesday to reports of “multiple individuals shot” in the 8100 block of Meade Village Road in Severn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Severn is a suburban community located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Officials confirmed that the shooting left two men, ages 23 and 28, dead, while two others were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, including an adult male found inside a vehicle around the corner from where the shooting occurred.
A suspect fled the scene and remains at large.
The exact motive for the shooting remains unclear, but witnesses told FOX45 that it stemmed from a dispute over a $50 wager on a basketball game, when the two losing players opened fire.
Earlier on Tuesday, an unrelated shooting in Lansdowne, just north of Severn, left a student dead on the grounds of Lansdowne High School. The unidentified suspect in that shooting also fled the scene.
