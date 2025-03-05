Shooting over basketball game near Baltimore leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

A shooting following a basketball game near Baltimore has left two people dead and two others injured, according to officials and local media.

Officers responded at approximately 7:02 p.m. on Tuesday to reports of “multiple individuals shot” in the 8100 block of Meade Village Road in Severn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Severn is a suburban community located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Officials confirmed that the shooting left two men, ages 23 and 28, dead, while two others were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, including an adult male found inside a vehicle around the corner from where the shooting occurred.

A suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

The exact motive for the shooting remains unclear, but witnesses told FOX45 that it stemmed from a dispute over a $50 wager on a basketball game, when the two losing players opened fire.

Earlier on Tuesday, an unrelated shooting in Lansdowne, just north of Severn, left a student dead on the grounds of Lansdowne High School. The unidentified suspect in that shooting also fled the scene.