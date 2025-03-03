Stabbing attack at Israeli bus station leaves 1 dead, 4 injured; suspect killed

A stabbing attack at a bus station in Israel has left one person dead and four injured, three of them seriously, according to police. The suspect was neutralized.

According to Israel Police, the incident occurred at 9:50 a.m. on Monday at the Lev HaMifratz station in Haifa, when the attacker got off a bus and began stabbing people before being neutralized by a security guard and a civilian.

The attack claimed the life of a 70-year-old man, while four other civilians were injured. Three of them—a 15-year-old teen, a woman, and a man—are in serious condition.

The suspect was identified as a 20-year-old Israeli Druze man from Shfaram who had returned from Germany last week, according to police and local media. Family members told Haaretz that he suffered from mental disorders and other problems.

Graphic CCTV footage from the scene showed the attacker stabbing the 70-year-old man multiple times in the back before being shot several times. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

“My wife Sarah and I send our deepest condolences to the family of the victim of the shocking terrorist attack in Haifa, and we extend our best wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “We will continue to fight those who seek our lives everywhere—and we will defeat them.”