Suspect surrenders after barricade incident outside CIA headquarters in Virginia
A barricade incident outside the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters in Langley, Virginia has ended after the suspect surrendered to authorities, officials confirmed.
The Fairfax County Police Department reported at 11:15 a.m. that traffic lanes were shut down in both directions between Georgetown Pike and Savile Lane in McLean due to a barricade situation at the CIA headquarters.
According to WUSA, citing authorities, the suspect was armed and experiencing a mental health crisis outside the CIA property.
About four hours after the initial report, Fairfax County Police stated that the incident had been resolved after the suspect surrendered to negotiators. The individual is now in custody.
Footage from WUSA showed a blonde-haired man with a beard, dressed in tan clothing, being taken into custody by officers.
A CIA spokesperson provided a statement to WTTG at the time of the incident, confirming that an ongoing situation was occurring outside the headquarters and adding that more details would be provided “as appropriate.”
A heavy police presence was seen at the scene, including armored vehicles and law enforcement drones. WTTG reported that SWAT teams and a possible bomb squad were also deployed.
