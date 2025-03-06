Suspected fighter jet misfire strikes town in South Korea, at least 7 injured

A suspected fighter jet misfire, reportedly during a joint drill with the U.S., struck a South Korean town, according to local media. At least seven people have been injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, local time, in Idong township in Pocheon, northeast of South Korea’s capital, Seoul.

Local media reports, citing firefighters, indicate that the explosion may have been caused by a misfire from a fighter jet during military unit training as part of joint drills with the U.S.

At least seven people have been injured, with injuries ranging from moderate to serious, according to YTN. The suspected misfire caused damage to at least two homes, a church, and several vehicles.

Military and emergency services have been dispatched to the region, which hosts the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex (RLFC), a training facility in South Korea where U.S. and South Korean soldiers participate in live-fire exercises.

On March 29, 2015, a nonexplosive 105mm training round fired by a Stryker armored vehicle from the Rodriguez Range left the complex and damaged a nearby roof in the same region. No casualties were reported.

