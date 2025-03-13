Swatting call prompts heavy police presence at San Bernardino hospital

Police responded to Loma Linda University Medical Center in San Bernardino, California, after reports of a possible gunman, but it was later determined to be a suspected swatting call, according to local officials. No one was injured.

The incident began on early Wednesday night when Loma Linda University Health (LLUH) declared a silver alert and sent an emergency message to staff and visitors, warning about an armed assailant in the Pediatric Emergency Department.

“This is not a drill: Initiate immediate protective actions. If confronted with a threat, RUN, HIDE, FIGHT,” the alert stated. Footage shared by witnesses showed a heavy police presence at the medical center, with heavily-armed police officers securing the area.

Just after 8 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the hospital had been cleared and there was no evidence of a shooting. “The incident appears to be a swatting call,” the department said. No one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation but the area has been reopened to the public.