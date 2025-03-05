Texas Congressman and former Houston mayor Sylvester Turner dies at 70

Texas Congressman and former Houston mayor Sylvester Turner has died at the age of 70, his spokesperson confirmed. He had recently taken office in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner, who died peacefully today at the age of 70,” spokesperson Gregory Carter said in a statement on Wednesday.

In November 2022, Turner revealed that he had been diagnosed with bone cancer during the summer. He underwent surgery and received six weeks of radiation treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, while working in the Cannon House Office Building complex, Turner fell ill. However, after receiving medical attention, he was able to attend President Donald Trump’s address to Congress, according to NBC News.

“After attending the State of the Union Address in Washington, D.C. last evening, Congressman Turner was taken to the hospital and later released,” his family said in a statement. “At approximately 5:45 a.m., he died at his home from enduring health complications.”

Rep. Turner had recently taken office in January as the Representative for Texas’s 18th district under the Democratic Party, following his election victory in November. In 2024, after the death of Sheila Jackson Lee, Turner announced his candidacy to fill her congressional seat.

“Born on September 27, 1954, in Houston’s Acres Homes neighborhood, Congressman Turner dedicated his life to public service and the betterment of his community,” Carter said.

Turner graduated as valedictorian from Klein High School in 1973, earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Houston in 1977, and obtained a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School in 1980. In 1983, he co-founded the law firm Barnes & Turner, specializing in corporate and commercial law.

His political career began in 1988 when he was elected to the Texas House of Representatives for District 139, a position he held for 27 years. Turner also served as Houston’s mayor from 2016 to 2024, leading the city through major challenges, including Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered flags to be flown at half-mast and issued a statement following Turner’s passing.

“Cecilia and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner,” Governor Abbott said. “Congressman Turner was a man of character who served his fellow Texans for more than 36 years. From his time as State Representative to Mayor of Houston and finally as the Representative for Texas’ 18th Congressional District, Congressman Turner leaves behind a legacy of service to our great state. He will be missed, and our prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this time of grief.”